Bella Protocol Price Reaches $1.90 on Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00004172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.93 million and $18.64 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00851184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00107620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041532 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

