Belt (BELT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00164458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00149770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,522.53 or 0.99725544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00826799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.