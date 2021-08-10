Benchmark Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $235.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $325.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMED. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.58.

Shares of AMED opened at $200.15 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $190.33 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 75.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 18.7% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

