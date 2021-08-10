Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.64 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.