Benito Masi Sells 7,500 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Shares of TSE GIL traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.69. The company has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a PE ratio of -272.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.78.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

