Benito Masi Sells 7,500 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.
Shares of TSE GIL traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.69. The company has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a PE ratio of -272.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.78.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
