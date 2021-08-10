Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 65,830 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 329,150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,830 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,191,352. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

