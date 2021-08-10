Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $3.12 Million in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Magna International stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. 82,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.