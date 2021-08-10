Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.29. 326,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,508. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

