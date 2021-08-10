Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,867 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,867 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 233.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $4.65 on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,220. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

