Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,092 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $223.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,906. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

