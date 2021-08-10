Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,972 shares of company stock worth $255,573,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,762.37. The company had a trading volume of 54,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,591.86. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

