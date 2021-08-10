Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 8,110 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.21.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.77. 108,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $213.96. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

