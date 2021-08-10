Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 9,990 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises about 1.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PulteGroup by 127.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 35.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

