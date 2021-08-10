Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $3.72 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 12.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $233.59. 22,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,915. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

