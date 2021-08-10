Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,771. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion and a PE ratio of 114.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,352,887 shares of company stock valued at $77,696,667. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

