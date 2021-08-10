BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $63.63 million and $1.58 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.83 or 0.00850394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00107695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041330 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

