Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €137.30 ($161.53).

FRA:LEG opened at €133.50 ($157.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €125.94. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

