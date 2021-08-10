Berenberg Bank Boosts Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target to GBX 224

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

LON:HTWS remained flat at $GBX 166 ($2.17) during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,037,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -57.24.

In other news, insider Alison Baker bought 5,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

