Berenberg Bank Raises Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 330

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

DOM traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 415 ($5.42). 560,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,564. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.20.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.