Berenberg Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RHM. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.36 ($134.55).

RHM opened at €83.08 ($97.74) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €83.00. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

