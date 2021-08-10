Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON GFM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 86 ($1.12). 43,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,407. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 53.02 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.60 million and a PE ratio of 24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Griffin Mining
