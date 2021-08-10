Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON GFM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 86 ($1.12). 43,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,407. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 53.02 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.60 million and a PE ratio of 24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

