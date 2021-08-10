BEST (BEST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BEST to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BEST opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BEST has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

