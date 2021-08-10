Beyond Finance (BYN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.06 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $2.06 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00159954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00148187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.87 or 0.99943635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00831963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,678,716 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

