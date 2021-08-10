BidiPass (BDP) Price Down 45% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 45% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $122,706.96 and $6,063.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

