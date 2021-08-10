BiFi Price Hits $0.0287 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $269,945.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00036006 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00310065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00031513 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

