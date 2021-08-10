Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Shares Down 0.7%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 115,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSKYU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,994,000.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

