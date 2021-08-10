Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $762.80

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $762.80 and last traded at $762.80, with a volume of 85 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $643.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

