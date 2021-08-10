Biocept (BIOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.81. Biocept has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
