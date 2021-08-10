BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Down to $17.65

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $17.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 26,155 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,426 shares of company stock worth $1,247,506 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 48,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 52,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

