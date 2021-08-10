BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BHTG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,654. BioHiTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioHiTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.