BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

BLFS opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.40, a PEG ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,394 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,354. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.