Bitblocks (BBK) 1-Day Volume Hits $255.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $479,508.16 and approximately $255.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,841.07 or 1.00101306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00031877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00069784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.