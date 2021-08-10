bitCNY Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $869,298.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00155328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,501.19 or 1.00213958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00820833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

