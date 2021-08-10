Bitcoin 2 Price Up 70% Over Last 7 Days (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $2,922.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

