Bitcoin Atom Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

