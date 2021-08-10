Bitcoin Classic Market Cap Tops $111,770.34 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 70.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $111,770.34 and approximately $3,351.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00016646 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 181.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.