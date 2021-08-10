Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Tops $90,222.61 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $90,222.61 and approximately $60.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

