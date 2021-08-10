Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $16.65 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $16.65 or 0.00036405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $127,147.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00032689 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000931 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 164,334 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.