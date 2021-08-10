Bitcoin Private One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002898 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00292522 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00128883 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00154041 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 128.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.