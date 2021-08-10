Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Market Capitalization Reaches $51,949.82

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $51,949.82 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00149000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,485.99 or 0.99528862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00832514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

