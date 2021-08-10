BitcoiNote Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $76,476.31 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,864,923 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

