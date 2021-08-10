BitcoinPoS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,385.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $7,385.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,824,831 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,377 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

