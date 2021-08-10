Bitfarms (BITF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.