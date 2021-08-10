BitMart Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.76 Million (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $33.30 million and $7.76 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitMart Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00865172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00109496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00153101 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 648,054,072 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMart Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMart Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMart Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMart Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMart Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.