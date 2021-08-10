Bitradio Achieves Market Cap of $70,312.69 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $70,312.69 and approximately $34.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00187496 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,308,166 coins and its circulating supply is 10,308,162 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

