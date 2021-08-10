BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.88 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.88 million and $256.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.80 or 0.00589485 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 318,018,565 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

