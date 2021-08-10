BitWhite Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $116,938.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $115,081.18 and approximately $116,938.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

