Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0014 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $103,424.36 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

