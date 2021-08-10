BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,833 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 74.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,184,000 after buying an additional 2,759,233 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

