BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading Down 0%

Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) were down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

